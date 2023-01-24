New Edition: «L’Autre citoyen»

A new edition of Silyane Larcher’s L’Autre citoyen: L’idéal républicain et les Antilles après l’esclavage [The Other Citizen: The Republican Ideal and the West Indies after Slavery] was published last summer (July 2022) by Éditions Points. [The first edition was published by Armand Colin in 2014.]

Description: When slavery was abolished in 1848, under the Second Republic, more than 250,000 slaves in the French colonies were freed from chains. If those of the West Indies, Guyana, and Reunion were endowed with the same civil and political rights as all (male) citizens of the metropolis, these colonized citizens were for a long time subjected to an exceptional regime. How was this paradoxical legal condition founded, organized, and experienced in a nation founded since the Revolution on a citizenship reputed to be “universalist and abstract”? This book examines this question by taking up the history of French citizenship from its Caribbean colonial margins from the revolutionary period to the end of the 19th century. The author invites us to meditate on the complex foundations of the articulation between citizenship, social question, history, and race in the French context.

Silyane Larcher: Philosopher and historical and political sociologist, born and raised in Martinique, Silyane Larcher is a tenured research scholar in political sciences at the CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research). She was also a member of the Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research at Harvard University for the 2021-2022 academic year. Larcher is now working on her new book, Afrofeminist Utopia. Fulfilling oneself while facing assimilationist racism in France.

For more information, see https://www.editionspoints.com/ouvrage/l-autre-citoyen-silyane-larcher/9782757889541 and https://www.millepages.fr/livre/9782757889541-l-autre-citoyen-l-ideal-republicain-et-les-antilles-apres-l-esclavage