Bluedot Festival: Cultural icon Grace Jones to headline

Chris Long (BBC News) reports that Jamaican-born “cultural icon” Grace Jones has been announced as the headliner of the next Bluedot Festival. Bluedot will take place at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire, England, from 20 to 23 July 2023.

The singer, actress and model, who curated London’s Meltdown in 2022, will play under the gaze of the Lovell Telescope at Cheshire’s Jodrell Bank Observatory in July.

Lo-fi pioneers Pavement and electropop queen Roisin Murphy will also headline. It will be the sixth time the four-day festival, which celebrates music and science, has been staged.

A festival representative said that as “one of the most influential musicians of her generation”, Jones needed no introduction. “Her influence has made her a towering figure of pop for over six decades,” they said. “From the classic beats of Slave To The Rhythm and Pull Up To The Bumper to her gold-selling most recent album Hurricane, [she] has become synonymous with a unique fusion of music, art and fashion that has inspired a new generation of artists.”

They said Pavement’s appearance would be the American band’s only UK festival show in 2023, while Murphy’s headline slot would be the first time she has topped a festival bill.

They said the festival’s organisers were delighted to give her the top slot, as the “de facto queen of electropop” would open the weekend with “a cosmic dance party”. Murphy tweeted it was an “incredible line up” in a “fascinating place”. [. . .]

Festival director Ben Robinson said the festival had always been “ambitious in its programming and mission”. “Looking at the scale of iconic talent, breadth of genres and one-off moments, it really has matured into a very special event,” he said. “We look forward to gathering together again beneath the telescope.”

For full article, see https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-64337716