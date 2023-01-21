V&A Museum presents Hew Locke in “Africa Fashion Expanded”

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) presents Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke in a discussion of his influential and thought-provoking works, including a number on display at the V&A. This presentation will take place at the Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Lecture Theatre, V&A Museum, Cromwell Road, London, on January 27, 2023, 6:30 – 7:30pm. [For cost and ticket information, see the V&A site.]

British sculptor Hew Locke is known for his exploration of the economies and language of colonial and postcolonial power and identity politics, as expressed in visual culture, drawing on his formative years spent in Guyana before returning to the UK. Join him in conversation with the curator of Africa Fashion, Dr Christine Chesinska and emeritus professor of Visual Arts, Janis Jeffries for a discussion of his practice, inspirations, and influence, as part of the ‘Africa Fashion Expanded’ series in collaboration with SOAS.

For more information, see https://www.vam.ac.uk/event/XlPBeNnVZJ/onsite-talk-hew-locke