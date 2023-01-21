The most comprehensive exhibition by Pepón Osorio at New Museum

[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye (Critical.Caribbean.Art) for bringing this item to our attention.] Puerto Rico Art News recently announced that “Pepón Osorio: My Beating Heart/ Mi corazón latiente” will be on view at the New Museum from June 29 to September 17, 2023.

The New Museum today announces its advance exhibition schedule through the end of 2023. Following the Museum’s previously announced major survey “Wangechi Mutu: Intertwined,” on view from March through June 2023, the exhibition program continues with four solo exhibitions of work by Pepón Osorio, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, Mire Lee, and Wynnie Mynerva from June to September 2023. The program will culminate in the first comprehensive New York Museum survey of work by Judy Chicago occupying three floors of the Museum starting in October 2023, which will be joined by an additional solo exhibition in the Lobby Gallery to be announced later this year. The 2023 exhibition program expands on the New Museum’s vital role as a platform for experimental commissions and benchmark exhibitions advancing critical dialogue about new art and new ideas.

“My Beating Heart/ Mi corazón latiente” will be the most comprehensive exhibition to date by Pepón Osorio (b. 1955, San Juan, Puerto Rico; lives and works in Philadelphia, PA), featuring works from the 1990s to today. Informed by his background in theater and performance as well as his experiences as a child services case worker and professor, Osorio’s richly textured sculptures and installations are deeply invested in political, social, and cultural issues affecting Latinx and working-class communities in the United States. Installed in the New Museum’s Second Floor galleries, the exhibition will focus on the elaborate, large-scale, multimedia environments that Osorio has been creating since the early 1990s, often developed through long-term conversations and collaborations with individuals in the neighborhoods where they were first shown. This exhibition will provide an opportunity to experience Osorio’s new and most iconic projects together for the first time, demonstrating the distinctive ways in which he creates encompassing environments that illustrate personal stories and reveal crucial societal concerns. Taken from an eponymous work, the title of the exhibition addresses themes that resonate throughout Osorio’s practice, including the simultaneous resilience and fragility of human life, the values and desires that propel humanity, and the fundamental urgency to better care for one another.

“Pepón Osorio: My Beating Heart/ Mi corazón latiente” is curated by Margot Norton, Allen and Lola Goldring Senior Curator, with Bernardo Mosqueira, ISLAA Curatorial Fellow. A fully illustrated catalogue published by the New Museum accompanies the exhibition and includes an interview with the artist by Norton and Mosqueira; a conversation between Osorio and Rita Indiana; and texts by Sandra Jackson-Dumont, Ramón Rivera-Servera, and Guadalupe Rosales. [. . .] Source: https://www.puertoricoartnews.com/2023/01/the-most-comprehensive-exhibition-by.html