Cuba’s Jazz Plaza International Festival

Singers and instrumentalists from the United States, Germany, Brazil, Peru, Canada, Cameroon, France, Argentina, Mexico, Jamaica, South Africa, Spain, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Italy will perform at the jazz event, according to the program released this Thursday by the organizers and reviewed by EFE.

The Avellaneda and Covarrubias Halls of the National Theater of Cuba will host a program of two recitals per day and, in parallel, there will be performances by jazz players in other spaces around the Cuban capital, such as the Casa de la Cultura de Plaza, Pabellón Cuba, and Fábrica de Arte Cubano (FAC).

The event—organized by the National Center for Popular Music, the Cuban Institute of Music, and the Ministry of Culture—will feature presentations by pianists Bas van Lier (Netherlands), Júlio Resende (Portugal), Kiki Sánchez (Peru), Simón Denizart (France), and Pilar Boyero (Spain). [. . .]

In addition to the concerts, the program includes a colloquium dedicated to reflection and debate on issues related to national and international jazz events, as well as tributes to Cuban musicians Leonardo Acosta, José Miguel Crego “El Greco”, Bobby Carcassés, Jorge Luis Pacheco, and the late Pablo Milanés and José Luis Cortés.

The memory of Chano Pozo and Juan Formell, leader of the iconic dance music group Los Van Van, will also be honored. One of the concerts will be dedicated to them on January 24 at Trillo Park, in Havana’s Cayo Hueso (Key West) neighborhood, with the participation of the United States-based Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martínez and a group of guests. [. . .]

