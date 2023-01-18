Film: “La pecera” (The Fishbowl)

As part of the Latinx and Latin Americas Films at the Sundance Film Festival, a film by Puerto Rican interdisciplinary artist and director Glorimar Marreno Sánchez, La pecera (Puerto Rico/Spain, 2022, 93 min. In Spanish with English subtitles) will be screened in person and online at the Sundance Film Festival. See description below.

The Sundance Film Festival has just unveiled the full lineup for its 2023 edition, taking place January 19-29, both in person in Park City, Utah as well as online. As it’s been the case in previous years, the next edition of the festival will feature several films made by U.S. Latinx and Latin American filmmakers.

Three Latin American films—from Puerto Rico, Chile, and Mexico—will have their world premiere in the next edition of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. La Pecera, the debut feature film by director Glorimar Marrero Sánchez starring Isel Rodríguez, tells the story of Noelia, whose ultimate decision as her cancer spreads is to return to her native Vieques, Puerto Rico, and claim her freedom to decide her own fate. She reunites with her friends and family, who are still dealing with the contamination of the U.S. Navy after sixty years of military practices. [. . .]

La pecera (The Fishbowl) After years of remission, Noelia’s cancer has returned and is spreading quickly. Exhausted by relentless treatment plans and pills that do more harm than good, she seeks another way out. Brushing aside her boyfriend Jorge’s well-meaning but suffocating gestures, she heads back to Vieques, the blissful eastern Puerto Rican island where she grew up; a land grappling with its own poisoning after decades of contamination from U.S. Army operations. With Hurricane Irma closing in, and alongside her mother in the serene comforts of home, Noelia looks for an answer to her pain in the land she’s always been intertwined with.

In her arresting debut feature, interdisciplinary artist Glorimar Marrero Sánchez submerges us in a cinematic language of healing and reverence, casting a nuanced eye over the deeply felt wounds of colonization that seep into the fabric of daily Puerto Rican life. Isel Rodríguez embodies Noelia with grace and quiet power, laying bare the determination to reclaim her autonomy when faced with the reality of her diagnosis. Coupling lyricism and warmth, La pecera miraculously unearths how mourning is not without hope.

Glorimar Marrero Sánchez (Barranquitas, Puerto Rico) is a filmmaker and interdisciplinary artist based in Puerto Rico, whose works have been screened in Latin America, the United States, and Europe. La pecera is her first feature film, which made her a recipient of the Tribeca Film Institute’s Latin American Film Fund and won the Best Unpublished Screenplay Coral Award in the Havana Film Festival.

For more information, see https://festival.sundance.org/program/film/638a6fa9a54797ae18ba779f and https://www.cinematropical.com/cinema-tropical/sundance-2023-announces-titles-by-latinx-and-latin-american-directors

[Above: A still from La pecera by Glorimar Marrero Sánchez, an official selection of the World Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.]