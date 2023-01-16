Film Screenings: “Sugar Cane Malice,” “Catch a Fire” and “Kumina Queen” (Today!)

TODAY (Monday, January 16, 2023, 2:00pm EST) ADIFF NYC 2022 offers a screening of Sugar Cane Malice (2021, Dominican Republic/Spain) a 76-minute documentary directed by Juan A. Zapata. The screening will take place at 408 Zankel, Teachers College, Columbia University (located at 525 West 120th Street, New York, New York). NOTE: This event is followed by the “Spotlight on Jamaica” screening of Catch a Fire and Kumina Queen at 4:00pm. [See ADIFF for tickets.]

SUGAR CANE MALICE (2021, Dominican Republic/Spain, directed by Juan A. Zapata):

A documentary about the working conditions of Haitian workers in one of the largest sugar cane plantations in the world, located in the Dominican Republic and belonging to the Fanjul Family, one of the most powerful families in America.

When Maria’s husband died, she was told to either leave the sugarcane plantation or to work in the only existent job: cutting and planting cane.

She decided to work in exchange for a miserable wage and a rudimentary barrack she and her five children call home. With that, she was accepting a precarious life without electricity, drinkable water and sanitary services.

This is how people are stuck in a house provided by the Company, ensuring that no other basic service neither civil rights are provided, maintaining people in a life of misery. The vast extension of a sugarcane plantation in Dominican Republic offers this deal to thousands of Haitian workers.

Some struggle to leave – like Maria’s daughter, with few chances of working in a hotel by the coast. Some others are forced to leave – like Leidy and her baby, when her father-in-law retires after 50 years of work.

Yet, some others – like Yudelka and Telemin – organize and try to change the miserable situation everyone is living in the cane fields. They are an obstacle that hinders the functioning of the great machine that is the Plantation.

For tickets and more information, go to https://bestofadiff2022.eventive.org/schedule/63a06b793e32c7005f1b3ccf?mc_cid=833eeccb84&mc_eid=49b3dfed8b