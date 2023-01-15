Art Exhibition: Pablo Delano’s “cuestiones caribeñas / caribbean matters”

Pablo Delano’s “Cuestiones caribeñas / Caribbean Matters,” an exhibition featuring sculpture and assemblage curated by Amanda Guzmán, will open on January 25 and will be on view through February 25, 2023, at the Widener Gallery (Austin Arts Center, Trinity College). The opening reception takes place on February 16, from 4:30 to 6:00pm.

This exhibition is supported by Trinity College’s Department of Fine Arts and the Center for Caribbean Studies.

[Shown above: Delano’s “La encrucijada / The Crossroads.”]

For more info write the artist at pablo.delano@trincoll.edu