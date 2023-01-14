National Cuban Ballet gala for Haydee Santamaría’s centennial

Tomorrow (Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 5:00pm), at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater, the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) will dedicate a performance of The Magic of Dance to the centennial of Cuban intellectual, cultural director, and revolutionary fighter Haydee Santamaría. Prensa Latina writes:

The gala tribute will take place on January 15, at 5:00 p.m. local time, at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater, under the direction of Viengsay Valdes.

The event will recall the close relationship, recorded in memorable documents, between the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso and the heroine of the assault on the Moncada Barracks on July 26, 1953, against the forces of the dictatorship in the country.

The press release recalled that Yeye, as she was also called by her closest friends and collaborators, admired the art and work of the BNC director, and endorsed this admiration with a close friendship.

For her part, Alicia Alonso appreciated Santamaria’s ‘great sensitivity, together with her frankness and simplicity’, as well as the commendable work she carried out at the head of Casa de las Americas, both becoming examples of unrestricted support to the Revolution.

The special performance of the National Ballet of Cuba is part of the extensive program of celebration of the 100th anniversary of Haydee Santamaria’s birth, organized by Casa de las Americas, since last October 2022 and will last until April 28 this year.

Source: https://www.plenglish.com/news/2023/01/11/national-cuban-ballet-gala-for-haydee-santamarias-centennial/

Image above from La Ventana (Casa de las Américas). For full article in Spanish, see http://laventana.casa.cult.cu/index.php/2023/01/11/ballet-nacional-de-cuba-dedicara-funcion-especial-al-centenario-de-haydee-s