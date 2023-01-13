CFP—Turning the Tide: Climate Change, Social Change, and Islandness

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention. Check UPEI Turning the Tide later for more information on the program, keynote speakers, and registration details.] Co-hosted by the University of Aruba and the University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, the 2nd International Conference on Small Island States and Subnational Island Jurisdictions takes place in Oranjestad, Aruba, October 23-26, 2023.

Islands are at the front lines of climate change. With close proximity to the oceans, they are often the first to experience land loss due to sea-level rise and erosion, the often catastrophic effects of extreme weather events, and the life-changing effects of changes in seasonality and temperature change on land and in the ocean.

But what of social change on islands brought about by climate change? How are the effects of climate change impacting on islandness?

This transdisciplinary conference sets out to explore the theme of climate change and social

change on islands through various sub-themes listed below.

● Food sovereignty

● Ocean health: ecosystem functionality (terrestrial, ocean, and the ecotone)

● Diverse knowledges

● Health and well-being

● Material culture: lived experiences of the everyday

● Climate and social justice

● Methods: contextualising in context

● Changing livelihoods

● Gender and intergenerational framing

● Environmental law and governance

We want to share stories. We encourage academic papers, panels, roundtables, posters, and non-traditional presentations (e.g., storytelling, interactive sessions, creative) from all disciplines, and we welcome submissions that look at the dynamics of climate change and social change on a case-by-case, island-by-island, or regional basis. All disciplinary perspectives are welcomed, but they must engage with notions of the lived experience of islandness. We are also keen to engage with presentations that adopt a more comparative framework or methodology in their critical analysis.

For more information, see https://projects.upei.ca/unescochair/conferences-events/turning-the-tide

Contact islands.conferencearuba@ua.aw or turningthetide2023@gmail.com