Saint Lucia Celebrates Nobel Laureates

This month, the island of Saint Lucia is showcasing its cultural heritage with the 30th edition of the Nobel Laureate Festival to celebrate Sir Arthur Lewis and Sir Derek Walcott.

Visitors can participate in and enjoy more than 30 public events on the island throughout January, such as exhibitions, historical tours and community plays. Online access is also available for viewers who wish to tune in from home.

Saint Lucia has two Nobel Laureates, an impressive feat with its population of less than 180,000. Sir Arthur Lewis won the Nobel Prize in Economics (1979), and Sir Derek Walcott won the Nobel Prize in Literature (1992). In fact, Saint Lucia is home to more Nobel Laureates per capita than any country in the world.

New this year, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has launched a special giveaway for one lucky winner to experience the festival next year in person. The prize includes a five-night stay for two at Stonefield Villa Resort, including flights to Saint Lucia. To enter and for more information on the Nobel Laureate Festival, visit www.stlucia.org/nlf.

