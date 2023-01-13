CFP: 46th Conference of the Society for Caribbean Studies

The Society for Caribbean Studies has extended the deadline of their call for papers until January 23, 2023.

Call for Papers: 46th Annual Conference of the Society for Caribbean Studies

Dates: Wednesday 5th – Saturday 8th July 2023

Venue: Stephen Lawrence Research Centre, De Montfort University, London

Extended Deadline for submission of abstracts: 23 January 2023



The Society for Caribbean Studies (SCS) invites scholars to submit abstracts of no more than 250 words for research papers, on the Hispanic, Francophone, Dutch and Anglophone Caribbean and their diasporas, for presentation at our 2023 conference. We invite papers from all disciplines of Caribbean Studies across the arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. The Society is eager to receive proposals that centre the non-Anglophone Caribbean.



While we do not have a specific theme for 2023’s conference, we welcome papers exploring:

– sovereignty in the Caribbean

– the bicentenary of the Demerara Rebellion of 1823

– the 1953 election in Guyana

– the 40th anniversary of the US invasion of Grenada

– the 75th anniversary since of the docking of the Windrush

– the 1993 murder of Stephen Lawrence



Proposals may address any theme or topic focused on the Greater Caribbean and should be submitted, along with a short bio of no more than 150 words, by 23 January 2023, via this form.

We also welcome proposals for complete panels, which should consist of a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 4 presenters. Please note: a separate abstract and bio should be submitted for each paper. Each conference presentation should not exceed 20 minutes. You will receive an automated response when you submit and be notified of acceptance by the end of February.

For more information, see http://community-languages.org.uk/scs/conference-2023/