Bad Bunny, Blackpink make history as first Latino and Asian Coachella headliners

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny and Korean pop group Blackpink are set to headline the first two days of Coachella, the annual desert music festival in Indio, California. AP’s Edwin Flores (NBC News) points out that it’s the first time the festival is headlined by all nonwhite artists. Aside from the first Latino solo artist, Frank Ocean is also set to perform at the event. Other notable performers this year include Spain’s Rosalía and Colombia’s Becky G.

Bad Bunny continues to break barriers seemingly every other week — and rightfully so.

He is now the first Latin American solo artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

It also marks the first time that the festival is headlined by all nonwhite artists as Blackpink, the first K-pop group to headline the coveted music festival, and R&B singer Frank Ocean will also hit the stage.

Organizers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.

The announcement also marks the first time Bad Bunny is back in the media spotlight following the recent controversy in which a video showed him grabbing and throwing a fan’s phone after they apparently tried to take a selfie with him in the Dominican Republic.

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer dominated 2022, as he was Spotify’s most streamed artist for a third consecutive year and had the year’s top-grossing tour with his “World’s Hottest Tour,” among other numerous milestones.

Variety reported that data from Luminate, which analyzes entertainment industry trends, found that about 1 in every 14 Latin audio or video streams since Bad Bunny’s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was released has been from that album.

Other notable performers at Coachella this year include Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, EarthGang, Labrinth and Chemical Brothers. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/bad-bunny-first-latino-artist-headline-coachella-rcna65325

Also see article (and photo above) at https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/10/entertainment/coachella-lineup-blackpink-bad-bunny-cec/index.html