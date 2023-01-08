Rodríguez Calero in the collective exhibition “Self, assembled” at Flinn Gallery

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Puerto Rico Art News announced that collage work by Puerto Rican artist Rodríguez Calero is on view in the collective exhibition “Self, assembled” at Flinn Gallery (located at the Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Second Floor, Greenwich, Connecticut) through February 1, 2023. Also featuring Kevin Hetzel and Jason Noushin, the exhibition was curated by Kirsten Pitts and Isabelle Schiavi.



The Flinn Gallery is pleased to present Self, assembled, an exploration of identity through the medium of collage, featuring the work of artists Rodriguez Calero, Kevin Hetzel and Jason Noushin. In the hands of these artists, the technique of collage provides a complex visual metaphor for the hybrid and fluid nature of identity itself.

By shaking up our familiar perspective, the artists compel us to look anew at the fixed narratives that pin us down, opening up fresh possibilities for re-imagining the self. Kevin Hetzel investigates identity through the lens of socio-economic class, focusing specifically on his family’s genealogy and working-class roots. [. . .]

Artist Rodriguez Calero was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in New York, and has studied and worked in both countries over the years. She says, “I am defined but not limited to being a Nuyorican, and embrace all that is an extension of my heritage and beliefs…I gather inner strengths from our never-ending struggles that we deal with as a people and as an individual.” Her artwork mixes a very modern sensibility with references to traditional culture and beliefs, juxtaposing imagery drawn from classical art, religion, contemporary urban culture and her own Puerto Rican heritage, blurring lines of gender, ethnicity, race and sexuality. She appropriates her imagery from found printed materials such as glossy magazines, pamphlets, packaging, as well as her own photographs. Her vibrant and strangely captivating compositions attract and repel, featuring jaunty beings who revel in their unique ambiguity, caring not one iota for what we think of them. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.puertoricoartnews.com/2022/12/rodriquez-calero-in-collective.html

The exhibition: “Self, Assembled”

Curated by Kirsten Pitts and Isabelle Schiavi

Through February 1, 2023

Flinn Gallery, Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Second Floor, Greenwich, CT 06830

https://flinngallery.com/self-assembled

[Shown above: Rodríguez Calero’s “Doña María,” 2020. Collage on archival paper, 20 in. x 16 in.]