Screening: Latin Reel presents “Beba”

LATIN REEL, a social impact initiative in the intersection of social justice and film, announces its return to in-person events with the screening of the award-winning film BEBA, directed by Rebeca Huntt, an Afro Latina (born and raised in New York City in a Dominican-Venezuelan family). The screening takes place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7:00pm at Village East by Angelika (181-189 2nd Avenue, New York, New York). A Q&A with filmmaker Rebecca Huntt and moderated by Jesús Hernández will follow.

Beba (Rebeca Huntt, USA, 2021), English and Spanish with English subtitles.

Description: BEBA is a courageous, deeply human self-portrait of a restless artist hungry for knowledge and yearning for connection. A young NYC-born and bred Afro-Latina stares down historical, societal, and generational trauma with unflinching courage. “I carry an ancient pain that I struggle to understand.” So begins the confessional narration that opens Rebeca “Beba” Huntt’s remarkable cinematic memoir.

Raw and intimate, powerful and profound, Rebeca is seeking to gain a more concrete understanding of her identity as a young Afro-Latina woman and an up-and-coming filmmaker, Huntt reflects on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and a Venezuelan mother. BEBA is written and directed by Huntt, who also produces with Sofia Geld. Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga serve as the film’s executive producers.

For tickets, see https://www.angelikafilmcenter.com/villageeast/film/latin-reel-beba

For more information on the film, see https://www.bebafilm.com/