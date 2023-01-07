Fresh Milk Barbados announces artists for 2nd Fresh Milk/Healing Arts Initiative

Fresh Milk Barbados recently announced the Barbadian artists—Joshua Clarke, Versia Harris, and Amelia Rouse—chosen for the Fresh Milk/Healing Arts Initiative. They will design artwork for bus shelters throughout the island.

The Fresh Milk Art Platform, Future Centre Trust, Environ Ltd (Adopt A Stop Barbados) and The Healing Arts Initiative in partnership with CULTURUNNERS as part of the World Health Organization are pleased to announce the Barbadian artists, selected by jury members across each participating entity, who will design new works to be incorporated into bus shelters placed in rural, underserved communities around the island.

Joshua Clarke, Versia Harris and Amelia Rouse will provide artwork for the bus shelters. Congratulations to the artists, and in early 2023 we look forward to launching all of the artworks from both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of this collaborative venture!

Fresh Milk is an artist-led, non-profit organisation founded in 2011 and based in Barbados. It is a platform which supports excellence in the visual arts through residencies and programmes that provide Caribbean artists with opportunities for development, fostering a thriving art community.

Fresh Milk offers professional support to artists from the Caribbean and further afield and seeks to stimulate critical thinking in contemporary visual art. Its goal is to nurture artists, raise regional awareness about contemporary arts and provide Caribbean artists with opportunities for growth, excellence and success.

Learn more about the artists and see previews of their proposed artworks at Fresh Milk: https://freshmilkbarbados.com/2023/01/06/announcing-selected-artists-from-the-second-fresh-milk-healing-arts-initiative-open-call/