Caribbean presence at “La Voz España 2022”

As Jordens explained, “Among the four finalists of La Voz España 2022 there were two singers with Caribbean roots: Génesis de Jesús, a Spaniard of Dominican Republic heritage, who represented Team Luis Fonsi and finished in second place, and Sergio del Boccio, a Venezuelan resident in Spain, who finished in third place.”

The winner in first place was Javier Crespo, a 19-year-old from Andalucía, with the song “La bachata.” [Bachata is a musical genre from the Dominican Republic, but this song was written and first performed by Colombian singer-songwriter MTZ Manuel Turizo]. Crespo was coached by Antonio Orozco.

According to Rubén Ventureira (El debate) Luis Fonsi coached Génesis de Jesús, who began singing at the age of six in the Evangelical Church; he became a finalist in La Voz at 31. This Spaniard from a Dominican family has worked as a bricklayer, a pizza maker, and a waiter, but his passion is singing. His winning song was “You are the reason.”

Sergio del Boccio, a 22-year-old Venezuelan living in Spain, is a student of modern singing at the Centro Superior de la Fundación Conservatori Liceu and scholarship holder of the Ferrer-Sala Music Foundation. He won third place with a performance of “Rise Like a Phoenix,” by Ali Zuckowski/Conchita Wurst. His coach, Italian singer Laura Pausini, reflected, “He is the most different of them all. He presents himself in a very deep emotional way.” Del Boccio said, “I came to this program talking about diversity and I want to leave talking about diversity.”

See more on the competition at https://www.eldebate.com/cine-tv-series/20221217/canterano-javier-crespo-gana-novena-edicion-voz_80424.html and https://www.antena3.com/programas/la-voz/temporada-4/talents/javier-crespo/ganador_20221217639d1261681c520001be2e16.html Also see more at La Voz España: https://www.antena3.com/programas/la-voz/temporada-4/talents/genesis-de-jesus and https://www.antena3.com/programas/la-voz/temporada-4/talents/sergio-del-boccio



