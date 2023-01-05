El Museo del Barrio’s 46th Annual Three Kings Day Parade

El Museo del Barrio presents the 46th Annual Three Kings Day Parade tomorrow—Friday, January 6, 2023, 11:00am to 12:00pm at (in-person), followed by live music at El Museo, from 1:00 to 2:00pm. FREE ADMISSION.

El Museo del Barrio is delighted to present the 46th Annual Three Kings Day Parade and Celebration on Friday, January 6, 2023! Returning to an in-person experience, the Parade’s theme this year is Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities, giving space and focus to the importance of mental health and wellness, in light of national political and health occurrences these past few years. Held in El Barrio (East Harlem), New York, the time-honored Parade will begin at 106th Street and Park Avenue and end on 115th Street and Park Avenue. It will feature live music by Annette Aguilar & Stringbeans; BombaYo!; Fogo Azul Bateria Femenina, Aurora & Zon del Barrio; and Fruto Ancestral.

Immediately after the Parade from 1:00 to 2:00pm, El Museo del Barrio will host a special celebration hosted by actress, and comedian Gina Brillon, featuring a musical performance by Milteri Tucker and Bombazo Dance Co., a lively parranda by Pirate Troubadours, free gallery admission and more.

Can’t make the Parade? Join us on El Museo’s Facebook for a LIVE STREAM hosted by multifaceted GRAMMY nominated storyteller, of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, Miss YaYa Vargas.

For more information, see https://www.elmuseo.org/3k2023/