Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With Concert on Top of Puerto Rico Gas Station

A report by Nadya Martines for Latin Times.

Bad Bunny can instantly fill stadiums, and may even be considered one of the biggest stars in the world, but that will never stop the Grammy Award winner from showing love to his beloved Puerto-Rico. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, gave fans an impromptu free concert on a gas station rooftop on Loíza Street in Santurce, Puerto Rico. The iconic Puerto Rican rapper and singer, who has propelled Latin trap and reggaeton worldwide to mainstream audiences and top 40 never forgets his roots.

On Tuesday, the reggaetón superstar returned to his native island to host a gift giveaway with his Good Bunny Foundation. After the reggaetón star handed out 25,000 Christmas presents at his holiday drive, the singer took to the stage – and ended the night by throwing a surprise concert from on top of a gas station rooftop. Bad Bunny decked out a gas station rooftop with lights in Calle Loíza in San Juan after donating presents to thousands of kids in PR. The impromptu concert came as Bad Bunny was filming the music video for his song “La Jumpa” alongside Arcangel. After recording the video in front of a massive crowd that filled Calle Loíza the musicians ended it with a mini concert giving the fans a few more songs.

Among the tracks he sang were “Gato de Noche,” his new track with Ñengo Flow; “Efecto”; and “Me Porto Bonito.” He ended his impromptu set with his Puerto Rico-dedicated song “El Apagón.“

Earlier in the day, Bad Bunny attended a planned gift giveaway organized by his charity Good Bunny Foundation – a Puerto Rico-based nonprofit to support Hispanic communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The star helped hand out more than 25,000 gifts to children including sports equipment, instruments, paint materials and more, Bad Bunny also took photos with some of his young fans. “We want to close the year in the best way and bring a little joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time, with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island,” said director of the Good Bunny Foundation José “Che Juan” Torres in a statement according to RollingStone.