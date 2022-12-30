Jo Mersa Marley dead at 31

The Voice recently reported the death of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the eldest son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley on Tuesday, December 27.

The Voice understands that Jo Mersa, 31, was reportedly found unresponsive in a vehicle in the US on Tuesday morning.

Taking to social media to share his condolences, popular artist DJ Khaled wrote: “Stephen Marley My deepest condolences. My prayers are with you and your family.” Dancehall artist Bounty Killer wrote on Instagram: “Jah know star let’s all just cherish each moment from here on since none of us never know the time. “My deepest sincere condolences goes out to #StephenRagga and the whole Marley family.”

Growing up surrounded by music, Jo Mersa started appearing on stage with his father at the age of four.

He also shared the stage with his uncle Ziggy and aunts Cedella and Sharon (a.k.a. Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers) and their children as part of the group’s rousing concert finales with Jo often taking the mic and chanting the lyrics to the Melody Makers’ biggest songs, much to the delight of their audiences.

Last year the talented reggae act released ‘Eternal’, a visual mixtape, hosted his YouTube channel, as a follow up to his 2021 EP. Gradually making a mark in the Reggae music industry, with his signature style standing out from contemporaries, Eternal Mixtape featured some big names on the project with appearances by Damian Jr. Gong’ Marley, Kabaka Pyramid, and Black Am I.

Producer Walshy Fire, who worked with Jo, said: “(Jo Mersa’s) talent and intelligence was insane. Love you king. So glad I got to work with you.”

Born in Kingston, Jamaica on March 12, 1991, Jo moved to Miami at age 11 where he keenly observed his father and his uncle, Damian, creating music in Stephen’s Lion’s Den studio.

While Jo made school his priority, he pursued his passion for music on the sides, traveling with Ziggy and the Melody Makers while on school breaks and summer vacations. The experiences provided first-hand opportunities for Jo to expand his musical aspirations beyond the performance stage.

Leading figures in Jamaica have paid tribute to the reggae prodigy. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.voice-online.co.uk/entertainment/2022/12/28/jo-mersa-marley-dead-at-31/