Earlier this month, OnCuba reported that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) project was going to support communities from Bajos de Santa Ana, in the Playa municipality, to Rincón de Guanabo, in eastern Havana, including six coastal municipalities.

More than 700,000 inhabitants of coastal communities in Havana will have an “adaptation plan to the challenges of climate change,” according to a recent report from the Cuba office of the United Nations Program (UNDP) in charge of implementing it.

The project involves areas from Bajos de Santa Ana, in Playa municipality, to Rincón de Guanabo, in Habana del Este, including six coastal municipalities (Playa, Plaza de la Revolución, Centro Habana, Old Havana, Regla, Habana del East). Its implementation period is 4.5 years with the financing of three million dollars.

The initiative has the support of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and is implemented by the UNDP in partnership with the Environment Agency of the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA).

According to the UNDP on its website, the project makes it possible to “identify the specific risks and vulnerabilities of each sector and population group, as well as integrating adaptation measures and investment decisions in the development planning process.”

The program began with a workshop on December 1 [2022], in which Tatiana Viera, coordinator of objectives and programs of the government of Havana, highlighted the value of the project for the city, within the framework of the multiple actions carried out to adapt to climate change and attention to vulnerable areas. [. . .]

For full article, see https://oncubanews.com/en/cuba/un-program-supports-havana-communities-in-face-of-climate-change/

[Shown above, photo by Otmaro Rodríguez: Havana Malecón, September 28, 2022, one day after Hurricane Ian passed through the island.]