National Ballet of Cuba to celebrate the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution with “The Magic of Dance”

Cubadebate reports that the National Ballet of Cuba [El Ballet Nacional de Cuba (BNC)] will begin its functions in 2023 with a gala in Havana to celebrate the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, on January 1. The show, under the direction of Viengsay Valdés, will take place at 5:00pm, local time, in the Avellaneda Room of the National Theater. Ticket sales began yesterday (Tuesday, December 27).

“La magia de la danza” [The Magic of Dance] is the title of this program that brings together selections of classical ballets in the well-known versions by Alicia Alonso, which will also be offered to the public on January 6, 7, 8, 14 and 15.

The show includes scenes from Giselle, Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker, Coppelia, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, and Gottschalk’s Symphony.

For the function on January 1, in the selection from “Giselle,” the title role will be played by Grettel Morejón, accompanied by Ányelo Montero as Albrecht; Ernesto Díaz in the role of Hilarión; and Estefanía Hernández will be the Queen of the Wilis.

The scene from “Sleeping Beauty in the Forest” will star Anette Delgado and Dani Hernández, in the roles of Aurora and Desiré; Sadaise Arencibia and Ányelo Montero will present the pas de deux of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her knight in the “Nutcracker” selection.

Alianed Moreno and Luis Fernández will play Swanilda and Franz in the pas de deux from “Coppélia”; while in the selection of “Don Quijotte”, Chavela Riera and Yasiel Hodelin will act as Kitri and Basilio; and Gabriela Druyet and Jorge Guerra, as Mercedes and Espada, respectively.

The main roles of “Swan Lake” will be played by Anette Delgado (Odette) and Dani Hernández (Siegfried) and, in the finale of “Gottschalk Symphony,” all the dancers will take part.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article, in Spanish, see http://www.cubadebate.cu/noticias/2022/12/26/ballet-nacional-de-cuba-celebrara-nuevo-aniversario-de-la-revolucion-con-la-magia-de-la-danza/