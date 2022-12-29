Exhibition: “Tomorrow is a Different Day. Collection 1980”

“Tomorrow is a Different Day. Collection 1980” is presently on view at The Stedelijk Museum (Amsterdam, The Netherlands). The exhibition includes work by Remy Jungerman (Suriname; artwork shown above), Marcel Pinas (Suriname), and the late Félix González-Torres (Cuba), among other artists with roots in the Caribbean, such as film director/artist Steve McQueen (born in the UK to Grenadian and Trinidadian parents).

Description (excerpts): “Tomorrow is a Different Day” spotlights art and design from the collection, from 1980 to the present, by international artists and designers who are helping to shape the changes of today and tomorrow. They challenge the status quo and offer alternative perspectives. [The presentation of art and design from 1950–1980 is on view in Everyday, Someday and Other Stories. The collection until 1950 is Yesterday Today.] [. . .]

The decades since the 1980s have been marked by dramatic global transformations—globalisation, migration, decolonisation, digitisation, the expansion of the primary and secondary markets, and the acknowledgement of various diasporas in art and society. These global and social shifts have not gone unnoticed by artists and designers, as the work in Tomorrow is a Different Day reveals. Ever-more responsive to the world we live in, artists use their work as a force for change. By voicing resistance, by challenging conventions, and by sharing narratives of hope and longing, they tell meaningful stories that resonate in our lives today.

Some artists in the new collection presentation had, for a long time, been less visible in the museum. For Tomorrow is a Different Day, the curators sought out untold narratives, to be displayed alongside more famous names. The Stedelijk also made a point of purchasing several new works by artists including Martine Syms, El Anatsui, and Marcel Pinas to deepen the collection. On the basis of themes such as urban activism, ecology, digitisation and migration, this refreshed collection presentation presents a multiplicity of histories, showcasing works by familiar and lesser-known names such as Steve McQueen, Rineke Dijkstra, Wolfgang Tillmans, Marlene Dumas, Sheila Hicks, Simnikiwe Buhlungu, Harvey Bouterse, Remy Jungerman and Danielle Dean. [. . .]

Tomorrow is a Different Day. Collection 1980–now features work by: Francis Alÿs, El Anatsui, Belén, Rachid Ben Ali, Wout Berger, Rachid Ben Ali, Laloua/Didier Pascal, Gilles de Brock, Cosima von Bonin, Harvey Bouterse, Panmela Castro, Anne-Lise Coste, Danielle Dean, Jan Dietvorst, Marlene Dumas, Esiri Erheriene-Essi, Jana Euler, Collective Foundland, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Xu Han, Marit van Heumen, Sheila Hicks, Richard Hutten, Saodat Ismailova, Steffani Jemison, Remy Jungerman, Patricia Kaersenhout, Iris Kensmil, Max Kisman, Jeff Koons, Czar Kristoff, Otto Künzli, Don Yaw Kwaning, Charl Landvreugd, Louise Lawler, Olia Lialina, Zuzana Licko, Klara Lidén, Harmen Liemburg, Angela Luna, Jonas Lund, Kees Maas, Luna Maurer, Steve McQueen, Yerbossyn Meldibekov, Christien Meindertsma, Peter Mertens, Issey Miyake, Zanele Muholi, Manfred Nisslmüller, Bodil Ouedraogo, Noon Passama, Marcel Pinas, Sigmar Polke, Josephine Pride, Michel Quarez, Waldi Raad, Karim Rashid, Raw Color, Willem de Rooij, Daan Roosegaarde, Swip Stolk, Martine Syms, Ikko Tanaka, Michael Tedja, Jennifer Tee, Tenant of Culture, Frank Tjepkema, Yulia Tsvetkova, Anna Uddenberg, Mirjam Unger, Rudy VanderLans, Werker Collective, Wolfgang Tillmans, Witho Hans & Gremmen Worms, and Peter Zegveld.

For more information, see https://www.stedelijk.nl/en/exhibitions/tomorrow-is-a-different-day-2

[Photo above by Peter Tijhuis: Remy Jungerman, INITIANDS, 2015. Collection Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam. Courtesy Galerie Ron Mandos, Amsterdam.]