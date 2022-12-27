Marc Anthony joins Daddy Yankee to restore sports arena in San Juan

Erika Ardila (Al Día News) reports that Puerto Rican singers Marc Anthony and Daddy Yankee want to begin restoration of the YMCA sports complex in Fall 2023.

Through his Maestro Cares Foundation, Marc Anthony announced a partnership with fellow Puerto Rican legend Daddy Yankee to restore a YMCA sports complex in San Juan. It will be Anthony’s third endeavor of its kind. 

The sports complex is located in the San Juan neighborhood of Santurce and is estimated to take a year to complete, according to a press release issued by his foundation.

Once rehabilitated, the 10,000-square-foot structure, which was demolished by Hurricane Irma in 2017, will provide a needed space for the city’s youth who have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years. 

“Any opportunity we have to empower youth is a blessing. Our community represents one of the richest and most vibrant in Latin America, and both Daddy Yankee and I are fortunate to call Puerto Rico our island home,” Anthony said in the release.

For his part, Daddy Yankee said he was very “inspired by the work that Maestro Cares is doing” and that he is “honored to participate in this incredible project.”

Source: https://aldianews.com/en/culture/music/sports-back-san-juan

See photo above and article in Spanish at https://eldiariony.com/2022/11/23/marc-anthony-y-daddy-yankee-se-unen-para-restaurar-area-deportiva-en-san-juan/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s