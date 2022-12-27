According to Jamaica Loop News, Grammy Award-winning reggae star, Koffee, has been featured on former United States President Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2022 list.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account on Friday, Obama listed the 25 songs he enjoyed throughout the year. “I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you – and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favourites,” he wrote. “Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” he asked.

On the list of 25 songs is Koffee’s ‘Pull Up’, which was released in February of this year.

The song is also contained on her first full-length album, ‘Gifted’, which has been nominated for the Best Reggae Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Released on March 25, the 10-track album also includes songs such as ‘Lockdown’ and ‘West Indies’.

The Spanish Town native previously won the Best Reggae Album at the 2020 Grammys, making her the first woman to take home the award, and the youngest person to do so.

At the time, Koffee’s EP, ‘Rapture’, beat out projects by Julian Marley, Sly & Robbie and Roots Radics, Steel Pulse and Third World in securing the coveted award.

Her competitors for the 2023 Best Reggae Album category include: Kabaka Pyramid with his album, ‘The Kalling’; ‘Scorcha’ by Sean Paul; ‘Com Fly Wid Mi’ by Shaggy; and ‘Third Time’s the Charm’ by Protoje.

Meanwhile, the singers making it on Obama’s favourite songs of 2022 list include modern-day hitmaker Lizzo, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar.

Koffee is the only Jamaican act to make the list, and she has been a staple on past song lists of Obama.

