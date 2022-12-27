Concert: Big in Jazz Collective (BJC)

The Caribbean all-star band Big in Jazz Collective (BJC) will perform at Guadeloupe’s L’Artchipel (in Anacaona Hall) on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8:00pm. L’Artchipel describes:

2020 marked the 18th anniversary of the Big In Jazz Festival in Martinique; 2020 will also go down in history as the year it all began! [. . .]

For this very special anniversary, the festival took shape a residence of experimentation and creation between biguine and jazz. An intense and exhilarating residency bringing together eight artist-creators from Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Haiti around a project of creation and reappropriation of our musical heritage. Without a leader, this immersive and collaborative adventure was to be an opportunity for everyone to share, confront, and transcend their practices, styles, and sensibilities around twenty or so works pre-selected by the organizers.

2020 will therefore be remembered by the formation of the Big In Jazz Collective, a plural and inventive ensemble that concocted a refreshing repertoire combining an original composition with a daring revisiting of predominantly Antillean standards.

A documentary, an album, and a few memorable encounters later, we are happy to finally welcome this collective which has everything needed to make jazz—and more broadly, Afro-Caribbean music—resonate around the world.

Make way for the Big In Jazz Collective for a first concert in Guadeloupe which promises to remain etched in the annals of history.

Drums: Tilo Bertholo and Sonny Troupé; Guitar: Yann Négrit and Ralph Lavital; Piano, vocals Maher Beauroy; Bass: Stéphane Castry; Trumpet, saxophone: Ludovic Louis and Jowee Omicil.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For the original article (in French) and more information, see https://www.lartchipel.com/evenement/biguine-jazz-collective-bjc-en-concert/