Antonius Roberts: Art, Ecology, and Sacred Space (NAGB)

Description: The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) is pleased to announce that its upcoming exhibition, “Antonius Roberts: Art, Ecology, and Sacred Space” will debut on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. The retrospective exhibition, curated by Bahamian art historian and educator Dr Krista Thompson, highlights the oeuvre of Robert’s lengthy career – with particular emphasis on his iconic series of public sculptures utilizing found timber.

Using his Sacred Spaces installation at Clifton pier as a point of departure, Thompson shares, “This exhibition examines how Antonius Roberts, OBE (b. 1958), over decades, has used the island’s environmental, ecological, and architectural remnants to call attention to under-recognized Black and Indigenous building, spatial, and aesthetic practices, while simultaneously creating decolonial spaces for artists in the postcolonial Bahamas.”

The exhibition, organized by Roberts’ use of media (as opposed to a traditional, purely chronological retrospective), “offers insight into the environmental and ecological challenges brought on by climate change that Caribbean communities currently face and creatively respond to, which portend the futures of much of the world.”

For more information, see https://nagb.org.bs/exhibitions/antonius-roberts-art-ecology-and-sacred-space/