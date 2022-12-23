New Issue: JWIL (31:1)

The latest issue of the Journal of West Indian Literature (JWIL, Vol. 31, No. 1, November 2022—edited by Ronald Cummings and featuring cover art by Barbadian artist Llanor Alleyne—is now available. See Table of Contents here.

Description: The issue opens with a special forum on the life and work of George Lamming with tributes by Aaron Kamugisha, Curdella Forbes and Honor Ford-Smith. There are articles by Amanda M. Smith on literature of the Guiana Shield, Arne Romanowski on Dominican sugar-cane novels, Jason R. Marley on a forgotten Windrush novel by Lindsay Barrett, Kelsi Delaney on Caribbean prose poetry, and Evelyn O’Callaghan on the history of the West Indian Literature Conference.

We also present three interviews: Lisa Outar interviews Evelyn O’Callaghan, Kavita Ashana Singh interviews Maryse Condé and D. A. Vivian interviews Tobias Buckell.

In our book reviews section, there are reviews of the three-volume Caribbean Literatures in Transition series. These are introduced by Patricia Joan Saunders who reflects on Caribbean literary anthologizing. Rachel Northrop and Jordan Rogers review volume one, Sadé Gordon and Gabrielle Mary Jean-Louis review volume two and Jovanté Anderson reviews volume three. Esther Phillips reviews Hazel Simmons-McDonald’s Shabine and Other Stories.

[Cover art: Llanor Alleyne, “Pool”, “Moonlight” Series, 30 x 22 inches, mixed media, collage on black drawing paper, 2022.]

For more information, see https://www.jwilonline.org/

See table of contents at https://www.jwilonline.org/downloads/vol-31-no-1-november-2022/