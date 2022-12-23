15 Tiny Beach Resorts to Try… (Caribbean Journal)

The full title of this article from Caribbean Journal is “From the Cayman Islands to Jamaica, 15 Tiny Beach Resorts to Try.” For The Bahamas, they suggest Bluff House, Green Turtle Cay, in Abaco; The Sands Hotel in San Salvador; and the Kahari Resort on Stocking Island. Others include The Inn at English Harbour, Antigua; Little Arches, Barbados; Barbuda Belle, Barbuda; The Bonairian, Bonaire; The Hideout, on Jost Van Dyke, and Cooper Island Beach Club, British Virgin Islands; Southern Cross Club, Little Cayman, Cayman Islands; Skylark, Negril, Jamaica; Coco B Isla, Isla Mujeres, Mexico; Les Ilets de la Plage and Pearl Beach, in St. Barth; and Pelican Beach Hotel, North Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Here is their introduction followed by a link to the full article.

Tucked-away bungalows on a minuscule island in Cayman. A secret oasis in St Barth. An eco-retreat on a perfect stretch of white sand. These are the tiny beach resorts we all dream about during months of endless blizzards.

So, what do we mean by tiny beach resort? The formula is simple. The hotel has to be small, and no, we don’t mean “boutique” in the way some 100-room hotels now describe themselves. We mean tiny — think 20 rooms, or 10 rooms or 7 rooms. And the hotel has to be right on the beach — not a long stroll away or set on a big cliff up the hill. Right on the beach. The rest is open to interpretation, because when you’re dealing with properties like these, no two are ever the same. [. . .]

For full article and spectacular photos, see https://www.caribjournal.com/2022/12/22/cayman-islands-jamaica-15-tiny-beach-resorts-to-try/

[Shown above, photo of Southern Cross Club, Little Cayman, Cayman Islands.]