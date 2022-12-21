Exhibition: Jorge González’s “En la luz como ceniza”

[Many thanks to Puerto Rico Art News (Edwin Velázquez Collazo’s blogzine on contemporary Puerto Rican visual arts and its diaspora) for bringing this item to our attention.] The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) announced Jorge González’s “En la luz como ceniza” [In the Light Like Ashes], which opens tonight at 3:00 and 6:00pm at Plazoleta del Arsenal in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. The exhibition—supported by Embajada Art gallery, co-directed by Christopher Rivera and Manuela Paz, and sponsored by the Puerto Rican Arts Initiative 2—was curated by Michy Marxuach, founder of M&M projects, and organizer of exhibitions (with Fundación Joan Miró and the Museum of Modern Art, among others). See more at Puerto Rico Art News.

The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) invites you to the opening of En la luz como ceniza, the first individual institutional exhibition of visual artist and artisan Jorge González. The event will take place [on] Wednesday, December 21, starting with the educational activity “Una espiral tejiendo la memoria de nuestro suelo” [A spiral weaving the memory of our soil] at 3:00pm. The preamble to the opening will have sound intervention by the artists Alex Hernández Belaval, Daniel Silva, Rafael Trinidad, Ibo Arcana, and artist Jorge González. At 6:00 pm the public will be summoned for the official ceremony, which will take place in the Arsenal Square, with a performative action to mark the opening.

González’s work builds bridges between indigenous and modern ways of life, and these can be seen active in Escuela de Oficios, a research and practice platform that he has directed for the past decade. The class-workshop directs ways to relate to our history using natural processes and ancestral techniques, as part of the development of a critical space on our modes of production, which are in a state of precariousness because of uncontrolled consumption. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For more information, see https://www.puertoricoartnews.com/2022/12/exhibicion-individual-jorge-gonzalez-en.html

Also visit https://www.icp.pr.gov/

[Shown above: Bateyes del Chibal, courtesy of Embajada Gallery.]