Bohemians to give Direct Provision music scholarship from Bob Marley jersey sales

A report by Amy Donohoe for Dublin’s Independent.

Dublin soccer club Bohemians is giving a university scholarship to someone in Direct Provision, thanks to profits made from the club’s Bob Marley jersey.

Applications will be open to all current or former residents of the Direct Provision system, including mature students, so they can have the chance access a degree in music.

The BA (Hons) in Commercial Modern Music at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM), is Ireland’s first third-level degree course in contemporary music.

The full-time degree course, validated by Technological University Dublin (TUD), is open to those who wish to study drums, guitar, bass, vocals and songwriting.

The club will be actively involved in selecting the scholarship recipient, who will have their course fees – worth up to €12,000 – paid in full for the four-year duration of the degree.

Lucky Khambule, from the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), said: “People in the asylum system face many difficulties and being able to enjoy music can truly brighten up their lives.

“This scholarship will provide an amazing opportunity for a musician in, or formerly in Direct Provision, to develop their talents in a world class environment.”

Bohemian FC Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Lambert, added: “Music and sport are two of people’s great loves.

“At Bohemian FC we have worked to connect these two passions, most notably working with the Bob Marley estate and with Fontaines DC on our 2021 and 2022 shirts.

“Another area we have worked tirelessly on is the plight of migrants and in particular the need for the system of Direct Provision to end.

“We are now connecting all three, inspired by the scholarship offered by Fontaines DC last year, and made possible by profits of the Marley shirt this year, to cover the full costs of a four-year degree in modern music.”

Cedella Marley, of the Bob Marley Foundation, said: “To see such positive action come from our partnership with Bohemian FC this year is a beautiful testament to our father’s legacy.

“Funds raised are so meaningfully contributing to many worthwhile causes, including this course with the BIMM Institute Dublin.

“Bringing both music and opportunity to those in the MASI programme speaks to the values of the Bob Marley legacy, and spirit of his musical message. We are so proud.”

BIMM Institute Dublin College Principal, Alan Cullivan, added: “The people currently being housed in Direct Provision centres require all the support and assistance they can, so they can continue to enrich Irish society economically, culturally, and creatively.

“At BIMM, we are fully committed to inclusion and focus on education and encouraging Ireland’s next generation of musicians and creative artists.

“This Bohemian FC scholarship initiative will go some way to achieving this aim.”

Applicants interested in applying for this scholarship should first apply for the BA (Hons) in Commercial Modern Music via the CAO at http://www.cao.ie, using the course code TU 961 before the deadline of February 1, 2023.

Those interested can contact info@bimm.ie for scholarship application details. The final deadline for scholarship applications will be July 1, 2023.