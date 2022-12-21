2022, the year the world danced reggaeton

A report from the Associated Press.

The world dances to urban Latin music in 2022, thanks to the rise of young exponents like Bad Bunny and pioneers like Daddy Yankee.

What seemed unthinkable for the genre 20 years ago happened this year: “A Summer Without Eye” was nominated for Best Album at the Grammys and the musical phenomenon won MTV Artist of the Year and Most Streamed Artist of the Year. Established himself with the title of the year. Spotify for Bad Bunny.

But he was not the only one: at the Latin Grammys, the one that won the Album of the Year award was Rosalia with “Motomami”, which has been included in many lists of the best albums around the world, competing with giants such as Beyoncé, as The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.

And for those who have rocked the dance floor for decades, this year also left an air of nostalgia as many of its early stars left the microphone for new generations.

Panamanian Urban Star Cech told The Associated Press in Mexico City, “Grateful for everything they did for Jor, you know without them we really wouldn’t be here … and I I also feel incredulous about new things.” Release of their EP “Nearly They Come”. “I know the genre will keep growing and it’s something crazy, no brakes, no limits, no barriers.”

Bad Bunny made several urban music and music headlines for the year, as well as earning the title of Spotify’s most streamed artist globally for the third year in a row, with his omnibus album “A Summer Without You” spending 13 weeks at number one. Billboard 200 list and became the first entirely Spanish-language act to occupy the first place on the Billboard 200 year-end ranking. It also earned her the most nominations at the Latin Grammys with 10 nominations. Bad Bunny swept the Latin Grammy urban music categories with five statuettes.

In January, months before releasing their album, Bad Bunny announced the dates for their World’s Hottest Tour, their first arena tour, tickets for which sold out almost immediately. The tour, which took them through Latin America and the United States, has been the most lucrative worldwide of the year, and culminated with two concerts featuring Elton John, Lady Gaga and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, according to the exclusive publication Pollstar. . Before an estimated 85,000 spectators at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.

At the time of writing this note, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, extended a discreet invitation to attend his morning conference at the Zocalo in Mexico City for free.

But what was perhaps the jewel in the crown was the nomination for “Un Verano Sin Ti” in the Album of the Year category at the Grammys, a historic nomination considering that it is the first album sung in Spanish to receive it at the awards. Recording Academy which will celebrate its 65th edition on 5th February. It’s also no coincidence that this is the first Bad Bunny album sung in Spanish, the artist defending his language as his identity and has said he has no plans to sing in English.

“I have been saying this and I believed from the beginning that I could become great, that I could become one of the biggest stars in the world without changing my culture, my language, my language, my dialect. I’m Benito Antonio Martinez from Rico to the whole world, thank you!” said Bad Bunny upon receiving his MTV Artist of the Year award.

We probably wouldn’t be talking about Bad Bunny if it weren’t for the fact that in 2004 Daddy Yankee decided to release “Gasolina”, a song dedicated to girls who love cars and motorcycles. The fast-paced and catchy song was the first urban music to top the world popularity charts, people chanted it and circled the planet from record to record. Such was its impact that the Puerto Rican musician celebrated it at his first farewell concert at Foro Sol.

“This song changed the game forever, this song went viral without social networks, this song was the one that made reggaeton global, that broke down boundaries,” said the Puerto Rican star, who won his Grammy The release was accompanied by his goodbye tour – the eponymous album “Legendaddy.”

With their dates at Foro Sol, Daddy Yankee broke attendance records, becoming the first artist in the history of the stage, the second largest in Mexico City after Azteca Stadium, to hold five consecutive dates that drew more than 325,000 attendees. brought people together.

“You’re looking at a real testimony to life, a little boy who started with 0.00 in poverty,” he said at his first concert. “If you’re here tonight looking at me and you’re at war and you’re at war, listen to me, you can make your dreams come true tomorrow.”

Other important exponents of the goodbye genre during the year were the duo Wisin y Yandel, in their case 14 consecutive dates at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico for December.

“We are receiving love in our home, where it all began,” Wisin told the Associated Press. “To be honest, we didn’t expect the tour to be a success.”

This year he released his stellar album “La Ultima Mission” with a new generation of guests such as Rau Alejandro, Rosalia, Cech and Xayco. Wisin compared the mark left on the Latin urban style to the earlier stages of the relay at the Olympics.

“These first and second segments don’t reach the finish line, but they have to be important, they have to run well enough to reach the last finish line,” Wisin said. “We started the movement but we didn’t know the business, and today the new generation knows it and that makes you make better decisions, because you don’t go after a dream, you already have an established business. So happy for everyone.”

Yandel highlighted: “The genre is going to be even stronger now.”

In addition to her Latin Grammy for Album of the Year, “Motomami” achieved Best Alternative Music Album, Best Packaging Design and Best Album Engineering and earned Rosalia a Grammy nomination for Best Rock or Alternative Music Album. Best Music Film for Latina and her performance on Tiktok.

Anita became the first Brazilian artist to win an MTV Video Music Award for “Envolver” and is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist.

On popularity charts, Bizarrap and Quevedo were consistently present in several Latin American countries with “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” reaching the top position on Spotify’s global charts, since its release in July to December. And once again Karol ji made everyone dance with his world hit “Provenza”.

The Colombian feed caused an uproar when he denounced the hack, which forced him to bring forward the release of his album “Feliz Complenos Feraxo”, which has been a success on the popularity charts since its release in September.

Rau Alejandro had a good second half of the year with “Saturno” and Maluma received a Grammy nomination with “The Love and Sex Tape”, an album he released because “I wanted to make a little music for the road for the fans”. The reggaeton, the reggaeton of the bush,” he told the Associated Press.

identify with your colleagues

Uruguayan alternative artist Jorge Drexler, top winner of the Latin Grammys, with six statuettes, showed that the influence urban artists have had on music around the world has also been recognized among musicians of other genres.

“I want to dedicate this award to everyone who makes urban music in Spanish because they have taken the Spanish-language language to places on the planet that we have never reached before,” he said after receiving the Song of the Year award. Said after. “Tocarte” from his album “Tinta y Tiempo”, which he recorded with Spanish urban musician C. Did it with Tangana.