2020 Château Mouton Rothschild vintage label designed by Peter Doig

A report by Harriet Lloyd-Smith for Wallpaper.

Heritage wine estate Château Mouton Rothschild has unveiled its original artwork label for the 2020 vintage, which has been created by Scottish-born artist Peter Doig.

For the label, unveiled on 1 December 2022, Doig drew on the visual legacies of Cézanne and van Gogh to create a dreamscape of music, reverie and wine production. The painting depicts a figure playing the guitar (a nod to Doig’s Trinidadian friend, an artist known as Embah who played a cuatro – a four-string guitar – to one of the artist’s Paris exhibition openings) against a nocturnal vineyard backdrop.

As Doig said of the label, ‘The painting shows something of what goes on behind the scenes in the production of wine, what happens offstage, as it were. It’s a sort of ode to workers, to all those involved at the various stages of making a wine before it’s finally bottled. It’s a dream with a romantic streak, as if someone spontaneously decided to sing in the vines. It’s a moment of poetry, where you can take your time. It’s neither really day nor really night, but rather something in between, between waking and sleeping. It is possible to see it as a progression, a dream journey in the world of the harvest.’

Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild, co-owner of Château Mouton Rothschild, who oversees the estate’s artistic and cultural activity said, ‘We wanted an artist who uses canvas and pictorial material to express figurative subjects. Unrivalled as a colourist, Peter Doig focuses entirely on painting and has become one of his generation’s foremost exponents of the discipline.’

Peter Doig’s artwork is the latest in a long history of art labels designed for Château Mouton Rothschild wines. Since 1945, the label for each vintage of Château Mouton Rothschild has been illustrated by a leading artist. The list reads like a roll call of art history in the 20th and 21st centuries, including Olafur Eliasson, William Kentridge, David Hockney, Lee Ufan, Jeff Koons, Anish Kapoor, Lucian Freud, Niki de Saint Phalle, Francis Bacon, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Dorothea Tanning. We look back on some of the most notable creations.