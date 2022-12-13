Book on Scots and slavery wins top literature prize

BBC News reports that the study on slavery, his Slaves and Highlanders: Silenced Histories of Scotland and the Caribbean (Edinburgh University Press 2022), was named Saltire Society Scottish Book of the Year. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention. Also see previous post Slaves and Highlanders.]

A book about Scottish involvement in slavery has won the top prize at Scotland’s national book awards.

David Alston has received the Saltire Society Scottish Book of the Year for his Slaves and Highlanders: Silenced Histories of Scotland and the Caribbean. The Cromarty-based historian’s book explores the role of Highland Scots in the exploitation of enslaved Africans and their descendants in cotton, sugar and coffee plantations of the 18th and 19th centuries.

The awards were held at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre on Thursday night.

Novelist and playwright Alexander McCall Smith was presented with the 2022 Saltire Society Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Scottish literature.

Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cl4grnn7e18o



