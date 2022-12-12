Martin Carter/POEMS OF AFFINITY: ZOOM REG

You are warmly invited to join us for an hour of poetry. We will feature Martin Carter’s Poems of Affinity in a recital on Zoom.EVENT:           Poetry recital
TITLE:            Martin Carter’s Poems of Affinity
DATE:            Tuesday 13th December 2022
TIME:             5.00 PM Guyana

When: Dec 13, 2022 05:00 PM Guyana
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqcO-rpj8oHtDqldIdQJGQjiX-tFt6buuE
