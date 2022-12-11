The full title of this article by (Artnet) is “Montserrat-Born Sculptor Veronica Ryan Has Won the 2022 Turner Prize, Shouting ‘Power! Visibility!’ From the Victor’s Podium.”

[. . .] Veronica Ryan, a sculptor whose meditative work melds handcraft and found objects to probe issues of identity and cultural history, has won the 2022 Turner Prize, the U.K. biggest contemporary art award.

Hoots and hollers went up in Liverpool’s St. George’s Hall as the Montserrat-born artist was announced as the winner of the prestigious award. At 66, Ryan is the oldest maker to take home the prize. (Until 2016, only artists under the age of 50 were eligible.)

“Power! Visibility!” she yelled from the podium.

Ryan, who received an OBE from the Queen last year, was chosen for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture,” according to a statement from the prize’s jury. The group praised the “noticeable shift in her use of space, color, and scale both in gallery and civic spaces.” [. . .]

Roughly a mile down the road from St. George’s Hall is Tate Liverpool, where installations by the four shortlisted Turner Prize artists went on view in October. The show marked the first time the prize exhibition, which alternates between Tate’s four UK museums annually, has been held in the northwest English city in 15 years. [. . .]

The work for which Ryan was nominated includes her 2021 Spike Island exhibition, “Along a Spectrum,” as well as her monument to the “Windrush” generation of mid-century Caribbean immigrants who settled in the UK, which was installed in Hackney, London, last year.

The latter work took the form of three larger-than-life Caribbean fruits, the seeds of which served as a metaphor for propagation and the spread of viruses. The piece is thought to be the first permanent public sculpture by a Black female artist in the U.K. [. . .]

[Photo above by Brian Roberts.]