CFP “Caribbean Feminisms: Genealogies and Geographies of Resistance” (ACWWS)

Many thanks to Aza Weir-Soley, President of the Association of Caribbean Women Writers & Scholars (ACWWS) for sharing news about the forthcoming conference, “Caribbean Feminisms: Genealogies and Geographies of Resistance,” to take place at the University of Costa Rica (San José and Limón campuses) from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24, 2023. The deadline for abstract submissions is February 1, 2023.

Hosted by: The International Association of Caribbean Women Writers & Scholars (ACWWS), African and Caribbean Studies Program at The University of Costa Rica

Conference Co-Chairs: Dr. Carol Bailey, Amherst College & Dr. Guillermo Navarro, University of Costa Rica

Important Dates:

Deadline for submission: February 1, 2023

Notification of Acceptance: February 30, 2023

Description: The International Association of Caribbean Women Writers & Scholars’ commitment to scholarship, creativity, and practice focused on women’s experiences has always been undergirded by an attentiveness to the core principles of womanism and the continuum of feminisms that have historically resisted diverse mechanisms of marginalization. We are especially interested in how these theories and practices of resistance manifest in a Caribbean context to reflect the unique histories and experiences of women from the region. This year’s conference theme, “Caribbean Feminisms: Genealogies and Geographies of Resistance” addresses this emphasis through its deliberate engagement with these fundamental concerns. We invite proposals that consider the histories, places, spaces (physical, digital and otherwise), disciplinary pathways, theories, creative-performative modes through which scholars, artists, and practitioners have challenged gender-based hegemonic systems and practices.

Reflecting the organization’s inter-and multi-disciplinary, and multi-modal focus, we are soliciting panel proposals and individual abstracts from diverse fields of study and genres: Gender & Feminism, humanities, the creative arts, social sciences, STEM, grassroots community engagement, and other areas of activism.

[. . .] We are especially galvanized by the prospect of gathering in person in Costa Rica and anticipate a productive partnership with the African and Caribbean Studies Program at UCR which was founded in 2020 to support and lead efforts to build a more racially inclusive curriculum at the university and in Costa Rican society at large. In light of the linguistic history and diversity of our host institution, we will accommodate presentations in English and Spanish. Our excitement also comes from Costa Rica’s vibrant Caribbean presence since 1872, especially in the coastal province of Limón where part of the conference will take place.

Conference organizers are particularly interested in proposals that address “genealogies and geographies of resistance” in the following areas:

Defining/theorizing Caribbean feminisms; PanAfrican Feminisms; Gender – challenging disparities and definitions; Race, Class and Color Hierarchies (Pigmentocracy); Workers’ Rights; Orality, performance, folklore; Caribbean Spiritual Methodologies, Theories, and Practices; Caribbean Wellness and Meditative Practices; Caribbean-Centered Affective Theories; Reproductive rights and justice; Environmental justice and land rights; Sexual freedoms; Science and Technology; The Digital world; Education and pedagogy; Language and Linguistics; Cross Cultural Collaborations and Cross-National Translations; Translation Theories and Practices; Migration and Diasporic engagements ; Tourism and Sustainability; Film, Media, and Popular Culture; History and historical representation; and Mothers, Motherhood, Mothering and Other Mothers. The conference organizers will also consider proposals on other topics relevant to the conference theme.

Guide for Conference Presenters:

The deadline to submit abstracts of 150 words or less is February 1, 2023. We welcome proposals for panels in any of the languages of the Caribbean (e.g. French, Kreyòl, English, Dutch, Papiamento, Spanish), although we anticipate accommodating translations in Spanish and English only. Reading time should not exceed 15 minutes.

Individual abstracts: should include presenter’s name and institution, email address, title, and a 150-word abstract.

Abstracts for panels: Panels can be made up of at least three presenters and a maximum of four. We ask that panel chairs submit all abstracts. Individual abstracts should list the presenter’s name, the presenter’s institution of affiliation, and email address. In addition to individual abstracts, the chair of the panel should submit a brief abstract for the panel, that includes the panel’s title and an abstract of a maximum of 150 words.

We will also accept proposals for creative writing readings; please note your proposed genre. Reading time should not exceed 10 minutes.

Please email your abstract as a Word document or PDF to acwwsconference@gmail.com along with your name, title, mailing address, email address, and institution.