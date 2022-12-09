Film: ZEPON (Gala Screening)

As part of the 30th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival, which runs through December 11, Gilles Elie-Dit-Cosaque’s Zepon will be screened this evening (December 9, 2022) at Clearview Cinema: Red Carpet at 7:30pm; screening at 8:00pm. The screening, sponsored by Martinique Tourism Authority, will be followed by Q&A.

Directed by Gilles Elie-Dit-Cosaque (2021, 114 minutes, Martinique) ZEPON is a poetic comedy set on the island of Martinique today in the world of cock fighting and Creole culture. A man makes a bet that he will regret…

For reservations, see https://nyadiff2022.eventive.org/schedule?date=2022-12-09