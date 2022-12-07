New Book: Routledge Handbook of Afro-Latin American Studies

The Routledge Handbook of Afro-Latin American Studies (Routledge, 2022), edited by Bernd Reiter and John Antón Sánchez is out and available for purchase.

Description: This Handbook provides a comprehensive roadmap to the burgeoning area of Afro-Latin American Studies.

Afro-Latins as a civilization developed during the period of slavery, obtaining cultural contributions from Indigenous and European worlds, while today they are enriched by new social configurations derived from contemporary migrations from Africa. The essays collected in this volume speak to scientific production that has been promoted in the region from the humanities and social sciences with the aim of understanding the phenomenon of the African diaspora as a specific civilizing element. With contributions from world-leading figures in their fields overseen by an eminent international editorial board, this Handbook features original, authoritative articles organized in four coherent parts:

Disciplinary Studies;

Problem Focused Fields;

Regional and Country Approaches;

Pioneers of Afro-Latin American Studies.

The Routledge Handbook of Afro-Latin American Studies will not only serve as the major reference text in the area of Afro-Latin American Studies but will also provide the agenda for future new research.

Bernd Reiter is a professor for the department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures at Texas Tech University. His publications include Decolonizing the Social Sciences and the Humanities (2021), Legal Duty and Upper Limits (2020), Constructing the Pluriverse (2018), among others. He served as the Fulbright Distinguished Chair in Public Policy, Brazil from 2021 to 2022.

John Antón Sánchez is a specialist in Social Development (Universidad del Choco, 2001). He has an MA in Sociology of Culture (Universidad de Colombia, 2005) and a PhD in Social Sciences (Flacso, 2009). He was formerly head of Social Sciences for UNESCO, Andean Region (2020-2011) and dean of Universidad Técnica Luis Vargas Torres de Esmeraldas (2016-2017). He has been a Flacso guest lecturer at the Chair of the African Diaspora in the Americas; he is a former professor of Anthropology at Universidad de San Francisco in Quito. His research topics are elated to the African diaspora in the Americas; race, racism, and inequalities; Afro-descendant social movement; theory of the rights of peoples and nationalities; as well as topics on Afro-descendant anthropology relates to ancestral knowledges, religiosity, and healing practices. He is interested in the history of Sub-Saharan Africa, legal sociology and the archeology of slavery. At the Instituto de Altos Estudios Nacionales (IAEN), he is head of the Chairs on Fundamental Principles of Public Service, Theory of the State, and Public Policies.

For more https://www.routledge.com/Routledge-Handbook-of-Afro-Latin-American-Studies/Reiter-Sanchez/p/book/9780367691431