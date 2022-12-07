Bridget Jones Travel Award 2023

Here is a call for proposals for 2023’s Bridget Jones Travel Award, sponsored by the Society for Caribbean Studies. The winner of the award will present their work at the 46th Society for Caribbean Studies Annual Conference, which is scheduled to be held in person from 5-8 July 2023. NOTE: The deadline for applications is December 16, 2022.

Eligibility: If you are an arts practitioner living and working in any region of the Anglophone, Hispanic, Francophone or Dutch-speaking Caribbean, you may apply for the Award. The successful recipient will receive £650 towards travel expenses and a full bursary to cover conference fees and accommodation. Applications are especially welcome from individuals with no institutional affiliations. We encourage applications from across the arts: from visual artists, performers, creative writers, filmmakers, folklorists, playwrights etc.

Applications and enquiries should be sent by e-mail to societyforcaribbeanstudies[at]gmail.com, for the attention of the Bridget Jones Committee.

Completed applications must be received by 16 December 2022. A decision will be made by the committee in late January.

See full guidelines at http://community-languages.org.uk/scs/bursaries-and-prizes/bridget-jones-award/apply-bridget-jones/