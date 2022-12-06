Contemporary Art Chicago Showcases Caribbean Art

A report by Dominic Richardson for The Arts Tribune.

Carla Acevedo-Yates, the Marilyn and Larry Fields curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, displayed a highly anticipated showing of her new exhibition, “Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s-Today.” The collection focuses on how weather impacts Caribbean storytelling.

According to Acevedo-Yates, the 1990s were a significant decade for Caribbean art and culture. “I was thinking a lot about the weather after Hurricane Maria; all the histories of pillage and colonialism came to light so much more because of the environmental destruction that happened there,” she explains. “So this show comes from a history of seeing exhibitions, a lot of conversations with artists over the past 10 years, but also the histories of ecological and environmental destruction.”

The new exhibition features work by 37 artists and five new commissions, which includes sculptures, paintings, poems and sounds.

“The Caribbean is a very transcultural place,” Acevedo-Yates notes. “Let’s acknowledge all of these thinkers coming from a particular historical experience that is this very complex and that you can’t put a border on.”

She and the artists are available for open discussion during each gallery exhibition.

“Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora” will be on display at MCA in Chicago until April 13, 2023