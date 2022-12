Dominican linguist, cultural researcher, and professor emeritus Pedro Ureña Rib presents “Rapsodia habanera”—a series of photographs honoring the timeless beauty of Havana—now on view at Galería de Arte Fernando Boada Martín until December 30, 2022.

The gallery is located at 20th Street (between 69th and 71st) in San Pedro del Cotorro, Cuba.