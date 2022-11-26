The full title of this article by Mark Price (Miami Herald) is “Rarely seen snake species shows up in middle of Florida road—eating another animal.” Price reports on the sighting of a rare, nonvenomous Florida pine snake swallowing a young eastern cottontail.

The intimidatingly long Florida pine snake is rarely encountered in the wild, but a sighting happened in Ocala National Forest — with a grisly twist. A pine snake was seen Oct. 26 shoving another animal down its throat, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. The forest is about 70 miles north of Orlando. “An FWC … biologist was surveying a site in the Ocala National Forest when she came to a road intersection and spotted something in the middle of the road,” the institute wrote in a Nov. 19 Facebook post.

“As the biologists approached the critter, they recognized that it was rare, nonvenomous Florida pine snake swallowing a young eastern cottontail.” The nonvenomous snake remained in the road until it was finished eating, then slithered away, the institute reports. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article269188627.html