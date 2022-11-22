Design of cruise port in Cabo Rojo [DR] modified so as not to affect the reef

Dominican Today writes that the ITM Group is revising the design for the construction of Puerto Cabo Rojo in Pedernales, Dominican Republic. An earlier article from Diario Libre expressed the obvious dangers posed to the environment: “Our objective is to communicate and warn the authorities as well as the general public about the presence of an extensive coral reef, which is currently in a good state of conservation and would be directly affected by this announced development. This would imply not only negative consequences in terms of environmental services at the local level, but also the consequences for one of the polygons that make up the Humedales de Jaragua site of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of Global Importance, of which the country is party.”

Dominican Today reports:

Executives from the ITM Group will present a revised design for the construction of Puerto Cabo Rojo in Pedernales to the Ministry of the Environment, with the hope of obtaining permission to proceed with the project.

Mariana Perrillat, the vice president of the Mexican company in charge of building the port, informed that she had reached an agreement to present a new proposal that was more environmentally friendly and productive for the community. This is a realignment of the points of interest so that they all point to a single breakwater to the south of the cape, away from the reef.

She stated that the initial budget for the port’s construction was increased by 20% as a result of the process of modifying the plans, which included the hiring of experts in various fields as well as a specialized team to visually evaluate the area.

For original article, see https://dominicantoday.com/dr/local/2022/11/22/the-design-of-the-cruise-port-in-cabo-rojo-is-modified-so-as-not-to-affect-the-reef/

Also see https://www.diariolibre.com/planeta/medioambiente/2022/09/27/muelle-cruceros-podria-ser-amenaza-para-arrecife-cabo-rojo/2091354