Antonio Martorell’s installation: “El resplandor”

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design [Museo de Arte y Diseño de Miramar, MADMi] presents the large-scale installation “El resplandor” [the radiance or glow] by Puerto Rican artist Antonio Martorell. The installation was inaugurated at the museum’s Titín Hall on Saturday, November 19, the date commemorating the discovery of Puerto Rico. The installation will remain on display through March 2023 at the MADMi and may be visited from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The artist said: “This work intends to represent the solidarity that must always exist among all Puerto Ricans, those born in our land and those who, due to life circumstances, were born or emigrated to another country but carry Puerto Rico in their blood and heart.” In “Antonio Martorell presenta instalación ‘El Resplandor’ en el MADMi,” El Adoquín Times reported on the launch of the installation:

[. . .] “We feel extremely excited to receive in our museum a work as impressive as El Resplandor, not only because it is a large-scale installation made by one of the most illustrious Puerto Rican artists, but because it is a piece that represents Puerto Rican identity. What better moment to present it to the public than on the Day of the Discovery of Puerto Rico,” said Nicole Pietri, director of MADMi.

The work, which measures 16′ x 13′, was created with aluminum cans that form two Puerto Rican flags, one oriented from south to north and the other from north to south. According to the artist, the red and white stripes blend into each other, and the blue triangles form a luminous diamond that represents solidarity between Puerto Ricans on the island and the diaspora.

“Puerto Rico is much more than our 100 x 35 [miles]. You cannot speak about our island and the Puerto Rican people without recognizing our Puerto Rican diaspora. The past five years have shown us, more than ever, the importance and contribution of the diaspora to the development and social welfare of our homeland. This work intends to represent the solidarity that must always exist among all Puerto Ricans, those born in our land and those who, due to life circumstances, were born or emigrated to another country, but carry Puerto Rico in their blood and heart,” said Antonio Martorell.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish) see https://www.eladoquintimes.com/2022/11/15/antonio-martorell-presenta-instalacion-el-resplandor-en-el-madmi/