Lecture: “Resonances between African Atlantic Islands and the Caribbean Archipelago”

The Barbados Museum and Historical Society’s History Group presents Dr. Juan Manuel Santana-Pérez (University of Gran Canarias) on “Historical and Cultural Resonances between African Atlantic Islands and the Caribbean Archipelago.” This lecture takes place on November 23, 2022, 3:00pm (AST) at the Exchange Interactive Center on Spry Street, Bridgetown, Barbados. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

About the Topic: Books concerning the Atlantic Ocean during the Early Modern period present it as two coasts divided by a sort of desert. These studies have not considered the islands as an oasis in such a desert. We take this perspective in the present lecture. Our research includes the archipelagos of the Mid-Atlantic and not only the islands themselves, in a strict geographical sense. We consider the cases of Madeira, the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, and Sao Tome and Principe as well as the Guinea Islands of Bioko, Corisco and Annobon, and the entire Caribbean.

About the speaker: Juan Manuel Santana-Pérez is a Full Professor of History in the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-Spain, and was Head Department of History at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-Spain from February 3, 1999 to May 3, 2004. He obtained a Degree in Geography and History, Universidad de La Laguna, and a PhD in History, Cum Laude, January 18, 1989 (Extraordinary PhD Award). He holds degrees in Philosophy and Education Sciences, Universidad de La Laguna; Sciences Information, section Journalism, Universidad de La Laguna; and English Philology.

His books include: Instituciones benéficas en Canarias bajo el Absolutismo Ilustrado (1989), Política educativa de Carlos III en Canarias (1990), Emigración por reclutamientos militares. Canarios en Luisiana (1992), Cunas de Expósitos y Hospicios en Canarias [1700-1837] (1994), Hospitales en La Laguna durante el siglo XVIII (1996), La pugna intracanaria (1988), La Puerta Afortunada. Canarias en las relaciones Hispano-africanas de los siglos XVII Y XVIII (2002), Historia concisa de Canarias (2003), Excluidos y Recluidos en el Antiguo Régimen. Hospitales en Gran Canaria (2005), Paradigmas historiográficos contemporáneos (2006), Las representaciones de la historia moderna en el cine (2008), La historia contrataca (2013), and La pesca en el Banco Sahariano siglos XVII y XVIII (2014), among others.

