The Rush Me Talkshow—an evening filled with music, poetry, and visual arts—is an online event launching Sonia E. Barretts’ latest commission for UP Projects (Rush Me) to be held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, 6:00-8:00 (GMT).

Description: This online talk show highlights how the skills, lived experiences and creativity of people from the Caribbean have influenced and shaped British culture today. Devised to be listened to or watched, the event will welcome live participation from the audience, broadcasting British-West Indian music, poetry and visual art nationally and internationally.

Join the host, Jamz Supernova, artist Sonia E Barrett and award-winning Trinidad-born poet, novelist, academic and musician, Anthony Joseph for the celebratory launch event of Barrett’s latest digital commission, Rush Me.

This event launches Rush Me a new digital experience by Sonia E Barrett curated and commissioned by UP Projects for This is Public Space. Rush Me investigates narratives including migration, belonging, identity and hybridity and builds greater empathy with the Windrush Generation by contextualising the British Government’s invitation in the 1940’s to come and help the “motherland” in new ways. It takes a long view of the myriad ways people of Caribbean descent have moved and been moved to serve British interests. Recontextualising “Windrush” in terms of both historical and contemporary movement, “rush me” is a meditation on help, need, peril and service.

For more information, see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-rush-me-talk-show-tickets-392380238857

For more information on Barrett, see https://www.sebarrett.com/