[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Island Space Caribbean Museum presents the Rum Cake & Caribbean Black Cake Fest on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Island Space Caribbean Museum is located at 8000 West Broward Boulevard #1422, Plantation, Florida. [With special appearance by YouTube personality Ready Set Rum!]

Description: To kick off the holidays “tastefully,” Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is collaborating with Caribbean Professionals Network and a number of South Florida bakers to present the Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest. Cake makers will offer tastes of traditional Latin-Caribbean rum cake recipes as well as the dark fruit cake or plum pudding recipes popular in the British Caribbean islands, and affectionately known as “black cake” to many Caribbean nationals.

RSVP for the Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest on Eventbrite.com.

For more information, see https://islandspacefl.org/event/cakefest, https://www.facebook.com/events/839964090474192, and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rum-cake-and-caribbean-black-cake-fest-tickets-457008684277

[Photo above: “Jamaican Rum Cake,” courtesy of Now You’re Cooking; see photo and Monique’s recipe at https://nowyourecooking.ca/recipe/jamaican-black-rum-cake/]