Art Exhibition: DOMESTICANX

“DOMESTICANX,” curated by Susanna V. Temkin, is on view at El Museo del Barrio (New York City) until March 26, 2023. The show brings together seven intergenerational Latinx artists and encompasses paintings, textiles, ceramics, and installations. Artists include María Brito (Venezuela/U.S.), Amarise Carreras, Cielo Félix-Hernández, Joel Gaitan, Amalia Mesa-Bains, Misla (who identifies with Nuyorican culture, and whose work, “El comedor,” is shown above), and Nitza Tufiño (Mexico/Puerto Rico).

DOMESTICANX brings together seven intergenerational artists whose practices address the private sphere through works related to healing, spirituality, decoration, and the home. The show is inspired by the concept of “domesticana,” first theorized by artist, scholar, and critic Amalia Mesa-Bains in the 1990s. Proposed as a Chicana feminist response to the male-dominated “rasquachismo,” domesticana shifts the defiant and expressive inventiveness of rasquache culture to the specific experience of working-class women. Drawing from Mesa-Bains’s own acknowledgement that all “terminologies must remain porous, sensibilities never completely named, and categories shattered,” Domesticanx expands the artists’s original Chicana and feminist theory through the sense of contemporary Latinx intersectionality.

The show encompasses paintings, textiles, ceramics, and installation – including a reconceived artwork by Mesa-Bains, first presented at El Museo del Barrio in 1995 – and features works by veteran artists Mesa-Bains, Nitza Tufiño and Maria Brito, alongside the first museum presentations by emerging artists Amarise Carreras, Cielo Félix-Hernández, Joel Gaitan, and Misla. Representing different backgrounds, genders, and generations, the seven artists presented in DOMESTICANX reflect sustained and continuing responses to Mesa-Bains’ exhortation to “undo the wounds of patriarchy and colonization.”

For more information on this exhibition, see https://www.elmuseo.org/domesticanx

