“Original Roots: The Sound & Story of Jamaican Tradition” (Tonight)

The Miami Book Fair (November 13-20, 2022) begins today with several pre-fair events. Tonight, Saturday, November 12 @ 7:00pm, in an event celebrating Jamaican Independence, join Olive Senior, Jamaica’s poet laureate; the Tallawah Mento Band; and The Jamaican Folk Revue for storytelling and music; followed by a panel with Oliver Mair, consul general of Jamaica to the Southern U.S., and Jamaican dub poet Malachi Smith.

The event takes place at the Lyric Theater (819 NW Second Avenue, Miami, Florida).

For more information, see https://www.miamibookfair.com/event/original-roots-the-sound-story-of-jamaican-tradition/